5201 4TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled home with character! This adorable, 2-story 1920's home has been brought up to date! Re-plumbed with PVC plumbing, wood-laminate flooring, fresh paint inside and out, repaired roof, replaced appliances, drywall, light fixtures, doors, ceiling fans, toilet, blinds and more. It features a ceramic tiled Florida room, inside laundry room, walk-in pantry, recently replaced Carrier A/C system, etc. There is flexibility with the upstairs living area as a bedroom or a combination bedroom/office, etc. The corner lot has plenty of area to add a shed/garage/carport or whatever. Can easily be fenced. Just blocks from Zephyr Park. Hurry it won't last long!