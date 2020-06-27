All apartments in Zephyrhills
5201 4TH STREET

5201 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5201 4th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled home with character! This adorable, 2-story 1920's home has been brought up to date! Re-plumbed with PVC plumbing, wood-laminate flooring, fresh paint inside and out, repaired roof, replaced appliances, drywall, light fixtures, doors, ceiling fans, toilet, blinds and more. It features a ceramic tiled Florida room, inside laundry room, walk-in pantry, recently replaced Carrier A/C system, etc. There is flexibility with the upstairs living area as a bedroom or a combination bedroom/office, etc. The corner lot has plenty of area to add a shed/garage/carport or whatever. Can easily be fenced. Just blocks from Zephyr Park. Hurry it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 4TH STREET have any available units?
5201 4TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 5201 4TH STREET have?
Some of 5201 4TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5201 4TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5201 4TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 5201 4TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5201 4TH STREET offers parking.
Does 5201 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 4TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 5201 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5201 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 5201 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 4TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 4TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5201 4TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
