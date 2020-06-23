All apartments in Zephyrhills
4731 6TH STREET

4731 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4731 6th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Moores

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Conveniently located, hard to find, 3 bedroom home in the city of Zephyrhills. All tile flooring for ease of cleaning. Being rented turn key and furnished, just bring your personal items. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Minimum 12 month lease. Available immediately. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS PERMITTED. Fenced yard included. 1st month and $980 deposit required to move in. All applicants will be screened for credit history, criminal history, employment, previous address history, and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 6TH STREET have any available units?
4731 6TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 4731 6TH STREET have?
Some of 4731 6TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4731 6TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4731 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 4731 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 4731 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4731 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4731 6TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 4731 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4731 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4731 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4731 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4731 6TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4731 6TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
