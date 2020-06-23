4731 6TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Conveniently located, hard to find, 3 bedroom home in the city of Zephyrhills. All tile flooring for ease of cleaning. Being rented turn key and furnished, just bring your personal items. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Minimum 12 month lease. Available immediately. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS PERMITTED. Fenced yard included. 1st month and $980 deposit required to move in. All applicants will be screened for credit history, criminal history, employment, previous address history, and references.