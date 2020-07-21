39050 6th Ave.

Amenities

"Please call for an appointment". Available by Sept. 1st. Tenants current at location, please don't disturb. Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Zephyrhills neighborhood. Freshly painted. Living room off entry with gorgeous wood laminate floors. Separate dining area. Kitchen showcases matching appliances and mosiac tile back splash. WiFi control thermostate. Laundry Room hook ups. Guest bedrooms with beautiful terrazzo floors. Many upgrades. Grass backyard with 2 storage sheds. 1 Month rent + security required. Rent is $975.00. + Utilities. Please contact Mrs. Martha (845) 238-9990 for appointment. * No Realtor Fees, near all stores!!

No Pets Allowed



