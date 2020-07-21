All apartments in Zephyrhills
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

39050 6th Ave.

39050 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

39050 6th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Zephyr Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS HOME IN ZEPHYRHILLS - Property Id: 78278

"Please call for an appointment". Available by Sept. 1st. Tenants current at location, please don't disturb. Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Zephyrhills neighborhood. Freshly painted. Living room off entry with gorgeous wood laminate floors. Separate dining area. Kitchen showcases matching appliances and mosiac tile back splash. WiFi control thermostate. Laundry Room hook ups. Guest bedrooms with beautiful terrazzo floors. Many upgrades. Grass backyard with 2 storage sheds. 1 Month rent + security required. Rent is $975.00. + Utilities. Please contact Mrs. Martha (845) 238-9990 for appointment. * No Realtor Fees, near all stores!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/78278p
Property Id 78278

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39050 6th Ave. have any available units?
39050 6th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 39050 6th Ave. have?
Some of 39050 6th Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39050 6th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
39050 6th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39050 6th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 39050 6th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 39050 6th Ave. offer parking?
No, 39050 6th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 39050 6th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39050 6th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39050 6th Ave. have a pool?
No, 39050 6th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 39050 6th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 39050 6th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 39050 6th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39050 6th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 39050 6th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 39050 6th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
