36018 Stable Wilk Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool playground clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

Stable Wilk Ave Lovely home for a family - As you enter the foyer, you will notice the spacious open floor plan This floor plan is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining with its large LIVING ROOM, open KITCHEN, and open DINING ROOM, a large closet pantry, a center island/breakfast bar, The LIVING ROOM features sliding doors to the backyard, perfect for barbecues and parties! tile floor throughout the home with carpets in the bedrooms, a home also offers EN SUITE MASTER BEDROOM, with a huge walk-in closet! The MASTER BATHROOM has dual sinks with lots of counter space and a stall shower. It also contains 3 generous-sized bedrooms with large closets and a bathroom with dual sinks. This is the perfect family-friendly neighborhood with Resort Style Pool and Clubhouse, Nature and Walking Trails and a shaded tot lot! Great location with access to I-75, SR 54, SR 56, Morris Bridge Road, lots of restaurants, medical facilities, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets with tons of shopping!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5629013)