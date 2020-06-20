All apartments in Zephyrhills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3136 Kresterbrooke Lane

3136 Kresterbrooke Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Kresterbrooke Lane, Zephyrhills, FL 33540

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane Available 06/15/20 NEEDING A FOUR BEDROOM? - This attractive home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. It was constructed in 2018, and is located in the Hidden River Subdivision in Zephyrhills. The features include a spilt bedroom floor plan, a great room, laundry room, and large kitchen pantry. The interior flooring is tile with carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen appliances are all stainless steel and include a refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Inside the master bathroom you will find a dual vanity, shower, and a water closet. This property will be available after June 15, 2020. Basic cable, basic internet, lawn care and water purification system filters will be included. Owner is allowing one dog with breed restrictions, or one cat. There is a non-refundable pet fee of $350.00. This property will be shown by appointment only. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the owner has requested that all persons viewing this property follow state and government guidelines.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5796131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane have any available units?
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane have?
Some of 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane does offer parking.
Does 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane have a pool?
No, 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane have accessible units?
No, 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3136 Kresterbrooke Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
