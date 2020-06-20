Amenities

3136 Kresterbrooke Lane Available 06/15/20 NEEDING A FOUR BEDROOM? - This attractive home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. It was constructed in 2018, and is located in the Hidden River Subdivision in Zephyrhills. The features include a spilt bedroom floor plan, a great room, laundry room, and large kitchen pantry. The interior flooring is tile with carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen appliances are all stainless steel and include a refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Inside the master bathroom you will find a dual vanity, shower, and a water closet. This property will be available after June 15, 2020. Basic cable, basic internet, lawn care and water purification system filters will be included. Owner is allowing one dog with breed restrictions, or one cat. There is a non-refundable pet fee of $350.00. This property will be shown by appointment only. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the owner has requested that all persons viewing this property follow state and government guidelines.



