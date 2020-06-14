Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA with gym

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
32 Wild Heron Villas Road
32 Wild Heron Villas Road, Georgetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2577 sqft
Gated Community on Lagoon. Amazing brick townhome with an open concept floor plan. It offers both a formal dining and eat in areas.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
8 Weslyn Park Drive
8 Weslyn Park Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2034 sqft
Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Weslyn Park. Walk into the spacious foyer that boasts a beautiful archway which leads into the large living room.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Paradise Park
31 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$914
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Southside
11 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Paradise Park
9 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
109 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1538 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
112 Carlisle Way
112 Carlisle Way, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2151 sqft
112 Carlisle Way Rent - $1700 Beautiful 2-story 4BR, 2 1/2 Bath home. MBR, MBath & 1/2 Bath Downstairs. Three very large BRs and a full bath up. Very large bonus Loft upstairs with open view to living room. Wood foyer in entry.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
32 Weatherby Circle
32 Weatherby Circle, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2850 sqft
This 3 bedroom with oversized Bonus/4th Bedroom, 2 bath custom-built villa overlooks a private lagoon in Southbridge.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1115 sqft
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everday vacation vibe you've been looking for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oakdale
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Georgetown, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Georgetown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

