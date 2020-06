Amenities

gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

AVAILABLE NOW! This home is located in Nassau County just off of A1A in the community of Heron Isles. The 4-bedroom, 2-bath layout features vaulted ceilings, arched passageways and ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and breakfast area. The breakfast bar overlooks the great room with sliding door access to the backyard with a mature tree line. This home is convenient to schools and shopping. Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550