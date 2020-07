Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets playground carpet

This traditional home offers tile floors, wall-to-wall carpeting and a covered patio. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan includes a great room that opens to the kitchen with a breakfast bar and all major appliances. The master suite features a walk-in closet and a private bath with a combination tub/shower. Community amenities include a playground. Please call or email fr an appointment first.