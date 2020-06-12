/
3 bedroom apartments
147 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL
784 Wynfield Circle
784 Wynfield Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1126 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,126 square feet.
154 Bloomfield Way
154 Bloomfield Way, World Golf Village, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
345 North Shore Circle 1234
345 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1921 sqft
3-bedroom fully furnished Unit #1234 - Heres your chance to rent at The Residences in the desirable World Golf Village area. Relax in a beautiful environment surrounded by world famous golf courses.
1881 Enterprise Avenue
1881 Enterprise Avenue, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1491 sqft
1881 Enterprise Avenue Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Heritage Landing Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.
189 Adelanto Avenue
189 Adelanto Ave, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1605 sqft
~Available for Immediate Occupancy~Sophisticated, conveniently located 3 BR/2.5 Bath, 1605 sq. ft. town home! The beautifully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room and half bath are located downstairs.
177 Hedgewood Drive
177 Hedgewood Drive, World Golf Village, FL
Isles of the World is a gated community that offers a unique style town home in World Golf Village! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is perfect for multi-generational families.
1220 Maclaren Street
1220 Maclaren Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1594 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1445 Riva Del Garda Way
1445 Rive Del Garda Way, World Golf Village, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on quiet cul-de-sac lot across from clubhouse & community pool in Murabella community in popular World Golf Village area. Desirable Villa Carmel floor plan by Standard Pacific home.
475 West Town Place
475 West Town Place, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This 3 bedroom 3 bath condo is a first floor unit. It features granite countertops and is stocked with everything you need for a vacation rental or your long term rental needs. A non refundable pet fee of $500.
222 Buck Run Way
222 Buck Run Way, World Golf Village, FL
Samara Lakes Beauty! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths And Over 2300 Sq Ft. Neat As A Pin And Ready For Move-in! Big Home With Great Floor Plan. Fabulous Over-sized Kitchen With Bakers Island. Located On Water With Lake Views From Back Covered Patio.
438 CASA SEVILLA AVE
438 Casa Sevilla Avenue, World Golf Village, FL
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental home. Tile and hardwood in main living area with, master bedroom and back guest bedroom en suite! Master bedroom has his and her closets and large bath with separate shower and garden tub.
361 PALAZZO CIR
361 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
THE FLEMING II FLOOR PLAN IS WITH ALL THE ENCLOSED UPGRADES: TILE (WOOD LOOK) FLOORING IN ALL THE WET AREAS, WAINSCOTING ON THE CALIFORNIA ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR, CROWN MOLDING IN SEVERAL ROOMS, VENTED FABER HOOD IN THE KITCHEN, GAS LINE FOR THE
2304 BLUEGILL CT
2304 Bluegill Court, World Golf Village, FL
Gorgeous 5BR/3BA home in Heritage Landing. Large first floor master suite with his and her walk-in closets. Large amount of living space including a formal dining room, family room, large eat-in kitchen and separate laundry room.
13 LA PAZ WAY
13 La Paza Way, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1643 sqft
Location, location, location! You can't beat the great location of this wonderful culdesac town home just one mile to I-95, minutes from from the St.
209 Palazzo Circle
209 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
Holiday Special! Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in January on all before end of year Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now! 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has an upstairs bonus with full bath and closet! Open floor plan with tile throughout main living.
Results within 1 mile of World Golf Village
100 Athens Drive
100 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL
This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home! The beautifully designed exterior has stacked stone accents, professional landscaping and a 3-car garage with a paver driveway.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
2424 Willowbend Drive
2424 Willowbend Drive, St. Johns County, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
156 Nelson Lane
156 Nelson Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1611 sqft
Durbin Crossing - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 1 car garage located in desirable St. Johns County in Durbin Crossing! Resort style amenities! Owner firm on ''No Pets'' (RLNE4027734)
1205 Matengo Circle
1205 Matengo Circle, St. Johns County, FL
St. Johns Forest - POOL HOME! This is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car attached garage single family pool home located in the St. Johns Forest community.
322 Clifton Bay Loop
322 Clifton Bay Loop, St. Johns County, FL
Be the first to live in this newly built home ! It has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
756 REMBRANDT AVE
756 Rembrandt Avenue, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
Great home in St Johns County School district. Students attend Valley Ridge Academy and Nease. 3 bedrooms 2 baths all on one floor. 15 minutes to the beach. Close to shopping and restaurants.
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.
51 Silver Creek Plaza
51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1928 sqft
Available 06/10 This Beautiful home in Creekside has 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath and 2 car garage.
