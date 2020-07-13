/
apartments with pool
52 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
428 Sandpiper Court
428 Sandpiper Court, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
1 Year Lease. This spacious home is ready for move in. NO HOA, community pool is $125.00 for the year! WOW awesome!
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Florida Shores
2920 Woodland Drive
2920 Woodland Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1517 Live Oak St
1517 Live Oak Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
1517 Live Oak St Available 08/03/20 HEART of NEW SMYRNA BEACH salt water POOL HOME! - Enjoy life in this carefree home close to Downtown New Smyrna Beach and the Historic District, this house is walking distance to all popular events and the
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
8 Units Available
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1167 sqft
Resort-style apartments in desirable New Smyrna Beach. Open concept floor plans with sought-after amenities such as fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers and private patios or balconies with views. Minutes from the shore.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3005 Neverland Drive
3005 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1662 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3006 Neverland Drive
3006 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3095 Neverland Drive
3095 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1706 sqft
476 Shorewood Lane Available 07/15/20 HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203
5300 South Atlantic Avenue, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Walk to the beach! Elegantly furnished 3/2 unit in the unparalleled Oceanwalk Condo Complex! This unit is in Building 2 on the 2nd floor, it features 2 queen beds in the master with an on suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony access.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3010 Neverland Drive
3010 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3067 Neverland Drive
3067 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204
443 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on Bouchelle Island, just $2,500/mo.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3015 Neverland Drive
3015 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3017 Neverland Drive
3017 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
813 Ocean Ave
813 Ocean Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home, sleeps 6! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4201 S Atlantic Ave Apt 205
4201 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1015 sqft
Beautifully decorated 2/2 condo at Hacienda del Sol I Condos! Oceanfront property with heated pool, you are just steps from the beach! Sleeps 5 comfortably! Make this your next beach vacation! Shopping and dining are within walking distance! Sit
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4175 S Atlantic Ave Apt 316
4175 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront condo! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is furnished with a king bed in the bedroom with an on suite bathroom and queen size sofa bed in the living room. Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3008 Neverland Drive
3008 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
