903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to live in this brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Built in 2019, this beautiful home features a split floor plan, tile floors throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features wood cabinets, Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and is open to the living & dining room. Sliding glass doors lead out to the patio, making this home great for entertaining. Master bedroom is spacious, has a large walk in closet, and dual sinks in the master bathroom. Attention to detail is evident throughout. Brick paver driveway and walkway, upgraded light fixtures, recessed lighting, sprinkler system and garage door opener included. The monthly rental price includes an annual rent discount $2,610 for the first year. For 3-D virtual tour - https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3236792



Grounds care is $50 a month and non-optional at this time; $10 a month are filter service fee auto ship to your home every 3 months