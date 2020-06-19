All apartments in Winter Haven
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:07 PM

903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE

903 Lucerne Loop Rd NE · (813) 716-3117
Location

903 Lucerne Loop Rd NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Built in 2019, this beautiful home features a split floor plan, tile floors throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features wood cabinets, Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and is open to the living & dining room. Sliding glass doors lead out to the patio, making this home great for entertaining. Master bedroom is spacious, has a large walk in closet, and dual sinks in the master bathroom. Attention to detail is evident throughout. Brick paver driveway and walkway, upgraded light fixtures, recessed lighting, sprinkler system and garage door opener included. The monthly rental price includes an annual rent discount $2,610 for the first year. For 3-D virtual tour - https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3236792

Grounds care is $50 a month and non-optional at this time; $10 a month are filter service fee auto ship to your home every 3 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE have any available units?
903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE have?
Some of 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE currently offering any rent specials?
903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE pet-friendly?
No, 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Haven.
Does 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE offer parking?
Yes, 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE does offer parking.
Does 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE have a pool?
No, 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE does not have a pool.
Does 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE have accessible units?
No, 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE has units with dishwashers.
