Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

6589 Crescent Loop

6589 Crescent Loop · (407) 901-4959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6589 Crescent Loop, Winter Haven, FL 33884

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6589 Crescent Loop · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6589 Crescent Loop Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home - This home is only a few years old and features update appliances and a screened in patio as well as being zoned for the best schools!!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

for questions regarding this home, please call Stephen Rock, at (407) 901-4959

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMOrlando.com or www.RPMLakeside.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Lease Admin Fee = $125

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE3602692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6589 Crescent Loop have any available units?
6589 Crescent Loop has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
Is 6589 Crescent Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6589 Crescent Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6589 Crescent Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 6589 Crescent Loop is pet friendly.
Does 6589 Crescent Loop offer parking?
No, 6589 Crescent Loop does not offer parking.
Does 6589 Crescent Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6589 Crescent Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6589 Crescent Loop have a pool?
No, 6589 Crescent Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6589 Crescent Loop have accessible units?
No, 6589 Crescent Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6589 Crescent Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6589 Crescent Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6589 Crescent Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 6589 Crescent Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
