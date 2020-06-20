Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6589 Crescent Loop Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home - This home is only a few years old and features update appliances and a screened in patio as well as being zoned for the best schools!!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



for questions regarding this home, please call Stephen Rock, at (407) 901-4959



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMOrlando.com or www.RPMLakeside.com



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Lease Admin Fee = $125



(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



(RLNE3602692)