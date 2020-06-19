All apartments in Winter Haven
1602 8TH STREET SE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:14 PM

1602 8TH STREET SE

1602 8th Street Southeast · (863) 412-0393
Location

1602 8th Street Southeast, Winter Haven, FL 33880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Truly a rare find historical home build and designed by Mid Century Modern home builder Gene Leedy in 1963. This home is a work of art designed with the intention to create a lifestyle for the owner. Formerly known as the Ellison Residence it has 2592 SF, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath is in pristine condition with original decor for the timeline. Build on natural Ocala block walls, you will enter in and immediately be drawn to the signature precast double T concrete beam ceilings that run throughout the home, the glass walls that bring the outside in and access to the courtyards and pool area in every room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 8TH STREET SE have any available units?
1602 8TH STREET SE has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 8TH STREET SE have?
Some of 1602 8TH STREET SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 8TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1602 8TH STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 8TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1602 8TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Haven.
Does 1602 8TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1602 8TH STREET SE does offer parking.
Does 1602 8TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 8TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 8TH STREET SE have a pool?
Yes, 1602 8TH STREET SE has a pool.
Does 1602 8TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1602 8TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 8TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 8TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
