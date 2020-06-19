1602 8TH STREET SE

Amenities

Truly a rare find historical home build and designed by Mid Century Modern home builder Gene Leedy in 1963. This home is a work of art designed with the intention to create a lifestyle for the owner. Formerly known as the Ellison Residence it has 2592 SF, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath is in pristine condition with original decor for the timeline. Build on natural Ocala block walls, you will enter in and immediately be drawn to the signature precast double T concrete beam ceilings that run throughout the home, the glass walls that bring the outside in and access to the courtyards and pool area in every room.