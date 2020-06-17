1550 11TH STREET NE

Amenities

Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven. With other popular destinations like Legoland, Cypress Gardens, Polk County State College, Restaurants, Hospital, and much more, less than 15-20 minutes away! Freshly painted interior, ceiling fans, NEW tile flooring throughout wet areas for easy maintenance. NEW counter tops in the kitchen and NEW bathroom Vanities. Comfortable laundry room just off of kitchen, Washer & Dryer machine included (not shown in pictures). One assigned parking space. Come & relax in the community pool and enjoy the lake views from your living area. Ready for immediate occupancy!