All apartments in Winter Haven
Find more places like 1550 11TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Haven, FL
/
1550 11TH STREET NE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:26 PM

1550 11TH STREET NE

1550 11th Street Northeast · (407) 462-8477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-6 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven. With other popular destinations like Legoland, Cypress Gardens, Polk County State College, Restaurants, Hospital, and much more, less than 15-20 minutes away! Freshly painted interior, ceiling fans, NEW tile flooring throughout wet areas for easy maintenance. NEW counter tops in the kitchen and NEW bathroom Vanities. Comfortable laundry room just off of kitchen, Washer & Dryer machine included (not shown in pictures). One assigned parking space. Come & relax in the community pool and enjoy the lake views from your living area. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 11TH STREET NE have any available units?
1550 11TH STREET NE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 11TH STREET NE have?
Some of 1550 11TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 11TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1550 11TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 11TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1550 11TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Haven.
Does 1550 11TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1550 11TH STREET NE does offer parking.
Does 1550 11TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 11TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 11TH STREET NE have a pool?
Yes, 1550 11TH STREET NE has a pool.
Does 1550 11TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1550 11TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 11TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 11TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1550 11TH STREET NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880

Similar Pages

Winter Haven 1 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 Bedrooms
Winter Haven Apartments with BalconyWinter Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Cloud, FLCarrollwood, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Polk State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity