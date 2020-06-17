All apartments in Williamsburg
5356 WATERVISTA DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5356 WATERVISTA DRIVE

5356 Watervista Drive
Location

5356 Watervista Drive, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with screened in private pool. Gated Community, nestled in the small town of Williamsburg in South Orlando close to the attractions, airport, shopping and much more. Downstairs master, open concept with free flowing space from the entrance to the family room and pool area. 2 bonus rooms upstairs with the 3 additional bedrooms and a bath. Separate utility room leading to the attached 2 car garage. Owner requires tenant to pay first $100 of maintenance/repairs on each repair call. HOA fee, paid by landlord, includes many extras from basic TV and internet, monitored private security system, cutting and trimming of lawn to pressure washing of roofs every 3 years. The community has a clubhouse with an exercise room, pool and tennis courts. Home available for occupancy May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

