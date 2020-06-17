5356 WATERVISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with screened in private pool. Gated Community, nestled in the small town of Williamsburg in South Orlando close to the attractions, airport, shopping and much more. Downstairs master, open concept with free flowing space from the entrance to the family room and pool area. 2 bonus rooms upstairs with the 3 additional bedrooms and a bath. Separate utility room leading to the attached 2 car garage. Owner requires tenant to pay first $100 of maintenance/repairs on each repair call. HOA fee, paid by landlord, includes many extras from basic TV and internet, monitored private security system, cutting and trimming of lawn to pressure washing of roofs every 3 years. The community has a clubhouse with an exercise room, pool and tennis courts. Home available for occupancy May 1st.