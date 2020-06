Amenities

Very clean, energy efficient 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in desirable Willamsburg community. Minutes from Sea World and Orlando attractions. Stainless steel appliances, gas / convection oven, with distressed wood floors and tile thru out. Organic garden with grill on patio. Come see this beautiful, energy efficient home. Basic Lawn Care included. Small pets welcome with $400 refundable deposit per pet (restrictions apply). Hurry, this one won't last long!