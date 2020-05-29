All apartments in Williamsburg
10634 Leafy Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

10634 Leafy Way

10634 Leafy Way · No Longer Available
Location

10634 Leafy Way, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
10634 Leafy Way Available 07/08/20 Spacious and upgraded 2/2 Home in Williamsburg, Available Now! - A must see!! Lovely 2/2 Home in Lakeridge Village in Williamsburg, just minutes from SeaWorld and I-4. Wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Neutrally painted throughout. Enjoy the view of the over-sized backyard from the large screen enclosed back porch. This property also has a carport and lawn service is included in the rent!

Visit our website at www.RentCare.net to schedule an appointment.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.

(RLNE2418513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10634 Leafy Way have any available units?
10634 Leafy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
What amenities does 10634 Leafy Way have?
Some of 10634 Leafy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10634 Leafy Way currently offering any rent specials?
10634 Leafy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10634 Leafy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10634 Leafy Way is pet friendly.
Does 10634 Leafy Way offer parking?
Yes, 10634 Leafy Way offers parking.
Does 10634 Leafy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10634 Leafy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10634 Leafy Way have a pool?
Yes, 10634 Leafy Way has a pool.
Does 10634 Leafy Way have accessible units?
No, 10634 Leafy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10634 Leafy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10634 Leafy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10634 Leafy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10634 Leafy Way does not have units with air conditioning.

