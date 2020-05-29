Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

10634 Leafy Way Available 07/08/20 Spacious and upgraded 2/2 Home in Williamsburg, Available Now! - A must see!! Lovely 2/2 Home in Lakeridge Village in Williamsburg, just minutes from SeaWorld and I-4. Wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Neutrally painted throughout. Enjoy the view of the over-sized backyard from the large screen enclosed back porch. This property also has a carport and lawn service is included in the rent!



Visit our website at www.RentCare.net to schedule an appointment.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.



(RLNE2418513)