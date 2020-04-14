10556 Montpelier Circle

Amenities
A MUST SEE! Freshly painted 2 Bedrooms 2 bath home in quiet convenient neighborhood of Williamsburg. Brand new kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. The floor plan consist of a huge 25 x 31 great room that opens to the kitchen that allows access to the attached 1 car garage . The great room has two sets of sliding doors that leads to a large Lanai that opens onto a patio area. The home is located right next to Sea World and minutes away from all the other theme parks, shopping and major highways.
Community Features: Club house, Pool, Tennis court