3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
215 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westwood Lakes, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10461 SW 46th Ter
10461 Southwest 46th Terrace, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath single family home on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. Incredible location, near Turnpike, Palmetto Expressway, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, entertainment, etc.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood Lakes
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9311 Southwest 38th Street
9311 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
This adorable home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9511 SW 51st Ter
9511 Southwest 51st Terrace, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
10983 SW 69th Ter
10983 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Nice unit on the 1st floor. Fresh painted tiled living areas. New A/C Unit. Washer & Dryer inside the apartment. Private front & back patio areas. Community features 24/7 Security.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
10973 SW 70th Ter
10973 Southwest 70th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful and comfortable 3/2 Corner townhouse located in Snapper Creek. Nice fenced patio. Screened porch. Master bedroom upstairs with a big walking closet. Second bedroom upstairs and third bedroom with complete bathroom in the first floor.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7074 SW 114th Pl
7074 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy watching the sun set over Snapper Village's lush green space right from your balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4531 SW 97th Ct
4531 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent location. Mint condition, all remodeled! Brand new Central A/C, New kitchen cabinets and new bathrooms. Large back yard and plenty of parking at the front of the property
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
12230 SW 34th St
12230 Southwest 34th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Very nice home in family area. Newly painted. 2 bedroom and one bath on one side and master bedroom and bath on right side. Large kitchen with space for breakfast area, Living and dining, back porch and large back yard. Must see.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood Lakes
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Dadeland
194 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,146
1434 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
Glenvar Heights
41 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
$
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
Fontainbleau East
30 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,031
1214 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1372 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Kendale Lakes West
8 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Fontainebleau Park West
60 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
