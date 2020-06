Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL. 2/1 WILL RENT FOR $2500 ( BOTH OPTIONS ARE INCLUDING POOL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE) REMODELED! EITHER OR -PERFECT FOR SMALL FAMILY. THE MASTER WAS CONVERTED FROM 2 BEDROOMS. TRAVERTINES FLOORS THROUGHOUT! NEW KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES! NEW SPA INSPIRED BATHROOM WITH DUAL SHOWERS HEADS. QUARTZ VANITY CONTERTOP. AMAZING POOL AND BACKYARD IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINMENT WITH A GAZEBO. ENOUGH SPACE TO PARK A BOAT. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! GREAT NEIHBORS!! NO HOA! WILL GO FAST! TENANT OCCUPIED! MAKE AN APPT TODAY AND LEAVE DEPOSIT FAST! HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE ON 9/8. WILL RENT FAST! FIRST LAST AND DEPOSIT. RENTAL APP, BACKGROUND, CREDIT, PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT.