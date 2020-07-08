All apartments in Westchase
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

9953 Stockbridge Drive

9953 Stockbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9953 Stockbridge Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
9953 Stockbridge Drive Available 08/01/19 West Chase! Stainless Steel Appliances! Granite Countertops! Hardwood Floors! Must See! - Beautiful West Chase home on a corner lot with a fenced in backyard. This elegant home features hardwood floors in the formal living room and formal dining room. The open kitchen has a large breakfast area, island, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious family room leads out to the covered and screened-in patio. The large master suite offers a walk-in closet with a nice shelving system, plus an en suite bath with a large granite vanity top, jetted tub, and separate stand-up shower. West Chase is a highly sought after community with a vast array of amenities, restaurants, and shops. For information on West Chase, visit: https://westchasewca.com/

(RLNE3161425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9953 Stockbridge Drive have any available units?
9953 Stockbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9953 Stockbridge Drive have?
Some of 9953 Stockbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9953 Stockbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9953 Stockbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9953 Stockbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9953 Stockbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9953 Stockbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 9953 Stockbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9953 Stockbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9953 Stockbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9953 Stockbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9953 Stockbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 9953 Stockbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9953 Stockbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9953 Stockbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9953 Stockbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9953 Stockbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9953 Stockbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
