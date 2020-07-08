All apartments in Westchase
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

9915 WOODBAY DRIVE

9915 Woodbay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9915 Woodbay Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in popular Westchase located on over-sized corner lot. Gleaming Hardwood flooring throughout all living areas. Remodeled Kitchen has granite counter tops, custom Maple cabinets and upgraded stainless appliances with gas range. The Great room has 10ft volume ceilings and is open to the kitchen, dining room as well as the breakfast nook that features a corner bar with beverage fridge and wine rack. French doors open to the covered lanai with an extended patio with pavers and full privacy fenced backyard. Lawn Service is included in rent Enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Westchase has to offer , including 2 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, community club house, parks and Westchase Golf Course! Central location places you minutes to Dining, Shopping and nightlife. Close proximity to Tampa Airport, Beaches and everything the Tampa Bay area has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE have any available units?
9915 WOODBAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE have?
Some of 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9915 WOODBAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9915 WOODBAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
