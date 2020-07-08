9915 WOODBAY DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in popular Westchase located on over-sized corner lot. Gleaming Hardwood flooring throughout all living areas. Remodeled Kitchen has granite counter tops, custom Maple cabinets and upgraded stainless appliances with gas range. The Great room has 10ft volume ceilings and is open to the kitchen, dining room as well as the breakfast nook that features a corner bar with beverage fridge and wine rack. French doors open to the covered lanai with an extended patio with pavers and full privacy fenced backyard. Lawn Service is included in rent Enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Westchase has to offer , including 2 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, community club house, parks and Westchase Golf Course! Central location places you minutes to Dining, Shopping and nightlife. Close proximity to Tampa Airport, Beaches and everything the Tampa Bay area has to offer!