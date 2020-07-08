9863 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE

Amenities

WESTCHASE! Spacious condo located in Arlington Park of West Park Village. Great location near the restaurants and shops. Enjoy all of the many amenities including golf, tennis, swimming, parks, and great schools. This condo offers a ground floor, attached 2 car garage with a space ideal for storage, exercise equipment or bikes. The second level features a great room with volume ceilings, an open kitchen complete with wood cabinets and granite countertops, a breakfast area and dining room and a bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs on the third level you will find the master bedroom and third bedroom, each with its own bathroom. Clean, neutral colors, washer and dryer included. Immediate occupancy available. No pets.