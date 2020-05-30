All apartments in Westchase
9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE

9821 Meadow Field Cir · No Longer Available
Westchase
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

9821 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
2004 End-unit townhome in the hart of West Park Village at Westchase.Walk to shops, entertainment and restaurants. 2 bedrooms + small office, 2 baths, 1 car attached garage, granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, smooth top range, washer/dryer (in garage), crown molding, chair & window moldings, 9 ft ceilings, ceiling fans, plantation shutters n living room, fire sprinkler system in unit, laminate wood/carpet/tile, built-in unit for small office on ground floor, kitchen open to living room and dining room, bedrooms on top floor, home faces a courtyard with grass and trees. Unfurnished. 1432 Living sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE have any available units?
9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE have?
Some of 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
