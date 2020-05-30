9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE

Amenities
2004 End-unit townhome in the hart of West Park Village at Westchase.Walk to shops, entertainment and restaurants. 2 bedrooms + small office, 2 baths, 1 car attached garage, granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, smooth top range, washer/dryer (in garage), crown molding, chair & window moldings, 9 ft ceilings, ceiling fans, plantation shutters n living room, fire sprinkler system in unit, laminate wood/carpet/tile, built-in unit for small office on ground floor, kitchen open to living room and dining room, bedrooms on top floor, home faces a courtyard with grass and trees. Unfurnished. 1432 Living sqft.