9821 MEADOW FIELD CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

2004 End-unit townhome in the hart of West Park Village at Westchase.Walk to shops, entertainment and restaurants. 2 bedrooms + small office, 2 baths, 1 car attached garage, granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, smooth top range, washer/dryer (in garage), crown molding, chair & window moldings, 9 ft ceilings, ceiling fans, plantation shutters n living room, fire sprinkler system in unit, laminate wood/carpet/tile, built-in unit for small office on ground floor, kitchen open to living room and dining room, bedrooms on top floor, home faces a courtyard with grass and trees. Unfurnished. 1432 Living sqft.