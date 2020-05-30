9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT WESTCHASE AREA CONDO! Bring your tooth brush and your luggage, come and live in this cozy home. Freshly painted with newer carpet and tile in kitchen and baths. Ground floor unit with light and bright open floor plan, Crown molding in living & dinning room with amazing view from kitchen and living room. Walking/jogging trail right outside your door goes around entire lake. New roof 2015, AC 2014, 2 bedroom/2 bath split plan with walk in closets and private baths in both. Unit includes 1 covered assigned parking with additional available parking. Lake Chase gated community includes 2 swimming pools, spa, Clubhouse with fitness room, playground, car wash area, basketball courts, outdoor grills and on-site property management. Two access gates one with easy walking distance to Westchase shops & restaurants, the other gate offers easy access to Sheldon Road/Citrus Park area, more restaurants and 5 mins to Citrus Park Mall. Conveniently located to the Veterans Expressway, short drive to nearby beautiful Gulf beaches, airport and downtown Tampa.