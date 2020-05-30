All apartments in Westchase
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9820 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

9820 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT WESTCHASE AREA CONDO! Bring your tooth brush and your luggage, come and live in this cozy home. Freshly painted with newer carpet and tile in kitchen and baths. Ground floor unit with light and bright open floor plan, Crown molding in living & dinning room with amazing view from kitchen and living room. Walking/jogging trail right outside your door goes around entire lake. New roof 2015, AC 2014, 2 bedroom/2 bath split plan with walk in closets and private baths in both. Unit includes 1 covered assigned parking with additional available parking. Lake Chase gated community includes 2 swimming pools, spa, Clubhouse with fitness room, playground, car wash area, basketball courts, outdoor grills and on-site property management. Two access gates one with easy walking distance to Westchase shops & restaurants, the other gate offers easy access to Sheldon Road/Citrus Park area, more restaurants and 5 mins to Citrus Park Mall. Conveniently located to the Veterans Expressway, short drive to nearby beautiful Gulf beaches, airport and downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9820 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with air conditioning.
