Westchase, FL
9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

9813 West Park Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9813 West Park Village Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Incredible property located in the golf community of Westchase. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms and two car garage with a courtyard is just minutes from the airport, downtown, and major shopping areas as well as walking distance to well known restaurants. Community includes 10 tennis courts, 2 half olympic pools, and many parks and playgrounds. One of the best school districts in Tampa makes this the right decision. It is equipped with newer appliances including all matte stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas range, gas water dryer, and many more. Tile on first floor and carpet on second floor and stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
