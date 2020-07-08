9813 WEST PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

Incredible property located in the golf community of Westchase. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms and two car garage with a courtyard is just minutes from the airport, downtown, and major shopping areas as well as walking distance to well known restaurants. Community includes 10 tennis courts, 2 half olympic pools, and many parks and playgrounds. One of the best school districts in Tampa makes this the right decision. It is equipped with newer appliances including all matte stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas range, gas water dryer, and many more. Tile on first floor and carpet on second floor and stairs.