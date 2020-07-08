All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9808 NEW PARKE ROAD
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

9808 NEW PARKE ROAD

9808 New Parke Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9808 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic location in the heart of Westchase! Just minutes from restaurants, parks, two community pools,tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts, fitness centers, and the list goes on. Three bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Detached two car garage separated by a private courtyard and the town home. Separate dining room. Half bath downstairs and additional storage under the staircase. Maintenance free living! This town home will be available April 5th or sooner. Rent includes all exterior maintenance, garbage pickup, HOA fees, and property taxes. A+ school district and close to the Veterans Expressway for easy commute to Tampa International Airport and downtown. Honeymoon Island is only 20 minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD have any available units?
9808 NEW PARKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD have?
Some of 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9808 NEW PARKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD has a pool.
Does 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9808 NEW PARKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with GaragesWestchase Apartments with Gyms
Westchase Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL
Gulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg