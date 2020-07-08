9808 NEW PARKE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fantastic location in the heart of Westchase! Just minutes from restaurants, parks, two community pools,tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts, fitness centers, and the list goes on. Three bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Detached two car garage separated by a private courtyard and the town home. Separate dining room. Half bath downstairs and additional storage under the staircase. Maintenance free living! This town home will be available April 5th or sooner. Rent includes all exterior maintenance, garbage pickup, HOA fees, and property taxes. A+ school district and close to the Veterans Expressway for easy commute to Tampa International Airport and downtown. Honeymoon Island is only 20 minutes away!