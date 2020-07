Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9713 Gretna Green Dr - Property Id: 183228



Centrally located in the Westchase area this beautiful 4/2 block home is in a gated community. Tiles in some areas, wood in another's throughout the home, carpet in the bedrooms. This home features a screened pool enclosure. The family room leads to the pool through the sliding doors.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183228

Property Id 183228



(RLNE5377933)