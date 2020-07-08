All apartments in Westchase
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9706 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

9706 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This gated community is located in the center of everything the Tampa Bay Area has to offer. Shopping, amusement parks and breathtaking beaches. This second story unit has newer flooring which includes tile, laminate and carpeting. You will walk into a spacious living room and dining area with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen and built-in breakfast bar overlook the large living room. The full kitchen includes a pantry, range, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The two spacious bedrooms include plenty of space with walk-in closets. The 2 bathrooms include new laminate floors, fresh vanities, shower/tub combo and a relaxing garden tub. It also includes washer and dryer hook ups. This unit won't last long, don't miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
No, 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
