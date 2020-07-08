9706 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

This gated community is located in the center of everything the Tampa Bay Area has to offer. Shopping, amusement parks and breathtaking beaches. This second story unit has newer flooring which includes tile, laminate and carpeting. You will walk into a spacious living room and dining area with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen and built-in breakfast bar overlook the large living room. The full kitchen includes a pantry, range, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The two spacious bedrooms include plenty of space with walk-in closets. The 2 bathrooms include new laminate floors, fresh vanities, shower/tub combo and a relaxing garden tub. It also includes washer and dryer hook ups. This unit won't last long, don't miss out.