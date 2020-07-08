9705 Meadow Field Cir

Amenities

Fantastic townhome located in very desirable Westchase in West Park Village! This 2BR/2BA/1CG boasts great architectural design, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, separate dining room and spacious living room. The mastersuite, with it's generous sized bathroom, and large walk-in closet, is the perfect retreat at the end of the day with wooded scenery. An unbelievable location walk to star bucks and the shops of Westchase... gorgeous community golf course, tennis courts, community pools, playgrounds, restaurants, shopping and top-rated schools ... within minutes to Veteran's Expressway, Tampa International Airport and BEAUTIFUL area beaches. A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE!