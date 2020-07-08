All apartments in Westchase
9705 Meadow Field Cir

9705 Meadow Field Cir
Location

9705 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Fantastic townhome located in very desirable Westchase in West Park Village! This 2BR/2BA/1CG boasts great architectural design, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, separate dining room and spacious living room. The mastersuite, with it's generous sized bathroom, and large walk-in closet, is the perfect retreat at the end of the day with wooded scenery. An unbelievable location walk to star bucks and the shops of Westchase... gorgeous community golf course, tennis courts, community pools, playgrounds, restaurants, shopping and top-rated schools ... within minutes to Veteran's Expressway, Tampa International Airport and BEAUTIFUL area beaches. A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 Meadow Field Cir have any available units?
9705 Meadow Field Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9705 Meadow Field Cir have?
Some of 9705 Meadow Field Cir's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 Meadow Field Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Meadow Field Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Meadow Field Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 Meadow Field Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9705 Meadow Field Cir offer parking?
No, 9705 Meadow Field Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9705 Meadow Field Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 Meadow Field Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Meadow Field Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9705 Meadow Field Cir has a pool.
Does 9705 Meadow Field Cir have accessible units?
No, 9705 Meadow Field Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Meadow Field Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 Meadow Field Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 Meadow Field Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 Meadow Field Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
