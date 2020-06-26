All apartments in Westchase
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9606 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

9606 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR / 2BA with LOFT - You will absolutely love living in the heart of Westchase! This wonderfully updated unit features gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite counter-tops, vaulted ceilings and a spacious loft that's perfect for an in-home office or game room. Located in a very desirable gated community that overlooks a large peaceful lake, Lake Chase offers a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, relaxing walking trails, covered parking and is conveniently close to fantastic shopping and exciting cultural events! Just minutes to the Citrus Park Mall, Veterans Expressway and terrific schools.

HOA application and approval required.

This is a smoke-free home!
VERY SMALL PETS WELCOME - ASK AGENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is pet friendly.
Does 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

