9606 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR / 2BA with LOFT - You will absolutely love living in the heart of Westchase! This wonderfully updated unit features gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite counter-tops, vaulted ceilings and a spacious loft that's perfect for an in-home office or game room. Located in a very desirable gated community that overlooks a large peaceful lake, Lake Chase offers a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, relaxing walking trails, covered parking and is conveniently close to fantastic shopping and exciting cultural events! Just minutes to the Citrus Park Mall, Veterans Expressway and terrific schools.



HOA application and approval required.



This is a smoke-free home!

VERY SMALL PETS WELCOME - ASK AGENT!