9597 CAVENDISH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite new construction

Largest unit available! This 2018 new construction home has it all and is ready for immediate occupancy. Model perfect, the owners of this home chose high-end finishes throughout. On the first level is a spacious bedroom and full bathroom that can double as a downstairs office, den or guest suite. Being an end unit lets light flood in to the second level. The kitchen is the heart of the home. There is an abundance of storage provided with the floor to ceiling cabinets and built in stainless appliances. The huge quartz island will allow for plenty of counter space for cooking gourmet meals or entertaining your guests. The Open floor plan allows for the best use of space. The Hickory wood floors lead you past the dining room out to the open-air deck. This is wonderful spot to watch the sunrise with your morning coffee. Back inside, the great room is large enough for everyone to gather. High ceilings and large windows make this home feel bright and airy. Upstairs, you will find two master suites. The third bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom. The Master bedroom has tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a wet bar. Additional upgrades include Level 5 tile in wet areas, painted garage floor, thermal windows, Restoration Hardware light fixtures, Quartz countertops, framed-out mirrors, 5 inch baseboards throughout, 72” fans in the great room and master bedroom, roller shades in all rooms, and blackout shades in bedrooms. See this modern and classic home and fall in love!