9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Gated Community with lake views from every room. Desirable end unit on the second floor (with a loft that can be used as a 3rd bedroom) that has been freshly painted and has a brand new a/c unit. Open floor plan as the kitchen and dining rooms adjoin the living room for the perfect layout for gatherings and daily living! Unit features split bedrooms both with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets. Also has interior laundry with washer and dryer. Close to the clubhouse which hosts a pool and fitness center

Lake Chase offers gated community with 2 pools, fitness center, playground, sports courts and a car care center. 10 minutes to Citrus Park Mall , 20 minutes to the Tampa Airport and 45 minutes to the Gulf beaches. Entry is on first floor with a small closet. Main living space is on second floor and the loft is on the 3rd floor. Great location in a great community!

Showings will only be allowed on Saturday and Sundays.