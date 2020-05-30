All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9532 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9532 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Gated Community with lake views from every room. Desirable end unit on the second floor (with a loft that can be used as a 3rd bedroom) that has been freshly painted and has a brand new a/c unit. Open floor plan as the kitchen and dining rooms adjoin the living room for the perfect layout for gatherings and daily living! Unit features split bedrooms both with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets. Also has interior laundry with washer and dryer. Close to the clubhouse which hosts a pool and fitness center
Lake Chase offers gated community with 2 pools, fitness center, playground, sports courts and a car care center. 10 minutes to Citrus Park Mall , 20 minutes to the Tampa Airport and 45 minutes to the Gulf beaches. Entry is on first floor with a small closet. Main living space is on second floor and the loft is on the 3rd floor. Great location in a great community!
Showings will only be allowed on Saturday and Sundays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9532 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg