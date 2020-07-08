All apartments in Westchase
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

9418 West Park Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9418 West Park Village Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Excellent price to live in desirable West Park Village of Westchase! 3 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo. Maple cabinets, corian countertops, balcony off master bedroom and living room. Tucked away in a quiet part of West park Village, this end unit is adjacent to conservation for added privacy. Rear alley access to the one car garage. Enjoy the shops and restaurants of West Park Village, walkable and close by. Westchase offers 2 community pools and tennis centers, parks, recreational center and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
