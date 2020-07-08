9418 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Excellent price to live in desirable West Park Village of Westchase! 3 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo. Maple cabinets, corian countertops, balcony off master bedroom and living room. Tucked away in a quiet part of West park Village, this end unit is adjacent to conservation for added privacy. Rear alley access to the one car garage. Enjoy the shops and restaurants of West Park Village, walkable and close by. Westchase offers 2 community pools and tennis centers, parks, recreational center and golf course.