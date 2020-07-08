9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH on the GROUND FLOOR with a GARAGE! A rare find, this adorable condo is sure to impress. Located in highly desirable GATED Westchase community of LAKE CHASE CONDOS. The open floor plan is bright and inviting with the kitchen overlooking the living room and dining room. Gorgeous flooring and warm paint colors make this condo feel like home! Lots of storage with the walk in closet and separate storage closet, PLUS your own one car GARAGE. Kitchen has stainless dishwasher, fridge and microwave. Enjoy resort style living with all the amenities of this complex: 2 pools, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court, car wash, playground, walking trails around the lake. This one won't last. Call today!