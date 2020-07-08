All apartments in Westchase
9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Location

9380 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9380 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH on the GROUND FLOOR with a GARAGE! A rare find, this adorable condo is sure to impress. Located in highly desirable GATED Westchase community of LAKE CHASE CONDOS. The open floor plan is bright and inviting with the kitchen overlooking the living room and dining room. Gorgeous flooring and warm paint colors make this condo feel like home! Lots of storage with the walk in closet and separate storage closet, PLUS your own one car GARAGE. Kitchen has stainless dishwasher, fridge and microwave. Enjoy resort style living with all the amenities of this complex: 2 pools, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court, car wash, playground, walking trails around the lake. This one won't last. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9380 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
