Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE AND 1 CARPORT WATERFRONT CONDO IN THE PRIME WESTCHASE COMMUNITY OF LAKECHASE. VERY CLEAN CONDO, NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH VAULTED CEILING IN MAIN LIVING AREA. OPEN KITCHEN, GOOD SIZE BEDROOM INCLUDING A 3RD BOUNS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE OR DEN. GATED COMMUNITY THAT FEATURES A POOL, CLUBHOUSE AND MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS,, GROCERY STORES AND EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN TAMPA AND CLEARWATER.