9290 Lake Chase Island Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

VERY SPACIOUS Westchase Area Condo with LOFT! This amazing 1 bedroom condo is located in a beautiful gated community and features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, large living room, wrap around kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area. The master bedroom is located downstairs with en-suite bath shower/tub combo, extended counter-top and large closet. The loft is perfect for a 2nd bedroom or IN HOME OFFICE. Water, sewer and full-size washer and dryer all included in the rent! Located in highly desirable Westchase near the main street (Montague), the Lake Chase community overlooks a large peaceful lake and offers a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing walking trails. Convenient to boutiques, dining and entertainment in Westpark Village! Grade "A" rated schools are nearby and close to major expressways and the Citrus Park Mall. To see this incredible find, please call Anna Engle at 813-520-0614 today!