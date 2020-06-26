All apartments in Westchase
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

9290 Lake Chase Island Way

9290 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

9290 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
VERY SPACIOUS Westchase Area Condo with LOFT! This amazing 1 bedroom condo is located in a beautiful gated community and features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, large living room, wrap around kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area. The master bedroom is located downstairs with en-suite bath shower/tub combo, extended counter-top and large closet. The loft is perfect for a 2nd bedroom or IN HOME OFFICE. Water, sewer and full-size washer and dryer all included in the rent! Located in highly desirable Westchase near the main street (Montague), the Lake Chase community overlooks a large peaceful lake and offers a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing walking trails. Convenient to boutiques, dining and entertainment in Westpark Village! Grade "A" rated schools are nearby and close to major expressways and the Citrus Park Mall. To see this incredible find, please call Anna Engle at 813-520-0614 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9290 Lake Chase Island Way have any available units?
9290 Lake Chase Island Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9290 Lake Chase Island Way have?
Some of 9290 Lake Chase Island Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9290 Lake Chase Island Way currently offering any rent specials?
9290 Lake Chase Island Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9290 Lake Chase Island Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9290 Lake Chase Island Way is pet friendly.
Does 9290 Lake Chase Island Way offer parking?
No, 9290 Lake Chase Island Way does not offer parking.
Does 9290 Lake Chase Island Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9290 Lake Chase Island Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9290 Lake Chase Island Way have a pool?
Yes, 9290 Lake Chase Island Way has a pool.
Does 9290 Lake Chase Island Way have accessible units?
No, 9290 Lake Chase Island Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9290 Lake Chase Island Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9290 Lake Chase Island Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9290 Lake Chase Island Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9290 Lake Chase Island Way has units with air conditioning.

