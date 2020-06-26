All apartments in Westchase
Location

9286 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
coffee bar
playground
One Bedroom,One Bathroom in Beautiful Lake Chase. - This one bedroom, one bathroom condo unit is located in the gated community of Lake Chase Condominiums, close to Westchase and walking distance to West Park Village, a trendy spot with restaurants, coffee shops, bars and more! This upstairs unit has two large windows to bring in tons of natural light. Neutral colors throughout. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with vanity and tub/shower combination. Ample kitchen cabinets, a breakfast bar, and 5 year old appliances. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED IN UNIT. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Located close to Veteran's Expy, Tampa International Airport, Beaches, Shopping and Grocery Stores. Resort-style amenities include playground, tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, a fitness center, clubhouse, walking path around the lake, and bicycle storage. Tenant to verify school district and room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9286 Lake Chase Island Way have any available units?
9286 Lake Chase Island Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9286 Lake Chase Island Way have?
Some of 9286 Lake Chase Island Way's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9286 Lake Chase Island Way currently offering any rent specials?
9286 Lake Chase Island Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9286 Lake Chase Island Way pet-friendly?
No, 9286 Lake Chase Island Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9286 Lake Chase Island Way offer parking?
No, 9286 Lake Chase Island Way does not offer parking.
Does 9286 Lake Chase Island Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9286 Lake Chase Island Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9286 Lake Chase Island Way have a pool?
Yes, 9286 Lake Chase Island Way has a pool.
Does 9286 Lake Chase Island Way have accessible units?
No, 9286 Lake Chase Island Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9286 Lake Chase Island Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9286 Lake Chase Island Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9286 Lake Chase Island Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9286 Lake Chase Island Way does not have units with air conditioning.

