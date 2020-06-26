9286 Lake Chase Island Way

Amenities

One Bedroom,One Bathroom in Beautiful Lake Chase. - This one bedroom, one bathroom condo unit is located in the gated community of Lake Chase Condominiums, close to Westchase and walking distance to West Park Village, a trendy spot with restaurants, coffee shops, bars and more! This upstairs unit has two large windows to bring in tons of natural light. Neutral colors throughout. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with vanity and tub/shower combination. Ample kitchen cabinets, a breakfast bar, and 5 year old appliances. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED IN UNIT. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Located close to Veteran's Expy, Tampa International Airport, Beaches, Shopping and Grocery Stores. Resort-style amenities include playground, tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, a fitness center, clubhouse, walking path around the lake, and bicycle storage. Tenant to verify school district and room sizes.



