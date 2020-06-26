All apartments in Westchase
9143 Fox Sparrow Rd
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:57 PM

9143 Fox Sparrow Rd

9143 Fox Sparrow Road · No Longer Available
Location

9143 Fox Sparrow Road, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Westchase area Gated Community, Desirable West Lake Townhomes. Like new, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 1 car garage townhome. Light and bright, open floor plan, two-story home that has many upgrades throughout, including wood-like tiles in the first floor and high quality, laminate floors in all the rooms and hallways upstairs, no carpet. Downstairs, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, fully appointed kitchen, which has a large walk-in pantry, 42' grey designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, window over the sink overlooking conservation area and breakfast bar. The half bath is tucked around the corner from the living room, conveniently located on the first floor for guest use. Upstairs, you will find the Master Bedroom which has a large walk-in closet, ceiling fan, laminate floors, and a large bathroom. Master Bathroom features, double vanity, large walk-in glass shower, separate water closet and towel closet. There are two additional bedrooms and bath. Separate laundry room complete with washer and dryer included. Relax outside on the screened patio overlooking a peaceful conservation area and a large pond, or cool off with a swim in the community pool. Zoned to one of the best A+ schools in the area. This home is in true move-in ready condition. Conveniently located to everything Westchase and Citrus Park has to offer including all major shopping, restaurants, highways, Tampa International Airport, beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd have any available units?
9143 Fox Sparrow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd have?
Some of 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9143 Fox Sparrow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd offers parking.
Does 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd has a pool.
Does 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd have accessible units?
No, 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9143 Fox Sparrow Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

