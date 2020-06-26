9143 Fox Sparrow Rd

Amenities

Westchase area Gated Community, Desirable West Lake Townhomes. Like new, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 1 car garage townhome. Light and bright, open floor plan, two-story home that has many upgrades throughout, including wood-like tiles in the first floor and high quality, laminate floors in all the rooms and hallways upstairs, no carpet. Downstairs, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, fully appointed kitchen, which has a large walk-in pantry, 42' grey designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, window over the sink overlooking conservation area and breakfast bar. The half bath is tucked around the corner from the living room, conveniently located on the first floor for guest use. Upstairs, you will find the Master Bedroom which has a large walk-in closet, ceiling fan, laminate floors, and a large bathroom. Master Bathroom features, double vanity, large walk-in glass shower, separate water closet and towel closet. There are two additional bedrooms and bath. Separate laundry room complete with washer and dryer included. Relax outside on the screened patio overlooking a peaceful conservation area and a large pond, or cool off with a swim in the community pool. Zoned to one of the best A+ schools in the area. This home is in true move-in ready condition. Conveniently located to everything Westchase and Citrus Park has to offer including all major shopping, restaurants, highways, Tampa International Airport, beaches.