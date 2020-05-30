All apartments in Westchase
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:11 PM

9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9132 Lake Chase Island Wy · No Longer Available
Location

9132 Lake Chase Island Wy, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Tranquil Lakeview condominium for rent in desirable Lake Chase. This specious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with loft (can be use as 3rd bedroom)unit is located on the second floor, featuring vaulted ceiling and tall windows, allowing light to fill the rooms. Community features lake front pool, fitness center, sand volleyball court, tennis court, playground, basketball court, car wash station, outdoor grills and paved trail around the serene lake! Community located waking distance to popular West park Village shops, bars, and restaurant, close to the airport, malls and great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
