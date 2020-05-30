9132 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court car wash area gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Tranquil Lakeview condominium for rent in desirable Lake Chase. This specious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with loft (can be use as 3rd bedroom)unit is located on the second floor, featuring vaulted ceiling and tall windows, allowing light to fill the rooms. Community features lake front pool, fitness center, sand volleyball court, tennis court, playground, basketball court, car wash station, outdoor grills and paved trail around the serene lake! Community located waking distance to popular West park Village shops, bars, and restaurant, close to the airport, malls and great school district.