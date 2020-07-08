9102 IVY BROOK COURT

Amenities

The perfect place to rent a single Family home in Westchase! Fresh interior paint throughout! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 baths, 2 Car plus Bonus room on first floor. Just steps to the Vineyards Community Pool. Charming Circular entry- Beautiful Hardwoods throughout living areas. Huge Living /Dining combination. Loads of cabinets in the Kitchen with Corian counters .Dinette in Kitchen that looks out to large covered and screened Patio. Bonus Room/large Den located off of the Kitchen. The Master Bedroom is on the second floor with cozy seating area. 3 large Bedrooms also on the second floor. Private ,quiet gated community-take a walk to the Gazebo overlooking an expansive pond! Enjoy all of Westchases other amenities-two olympic size pools,tennis and basketball courts,playgrounds ,playing fields.enjoy the Westchase golf course within the community. Minutes to the town Center with Many restaurants,shops etc 20 min to Tampa International and 30 to downtown Tampa 40 Min to Beautiful Beaches i.e. Clearwater! Vacant Ready to GO!