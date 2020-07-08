All apartments in Westchase
9102 IVY BROOK COURT

9102 Ivy Brook Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9102 Ivy Brook Ct, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
The perfect place to rent a single Family home in Westchase! Fresh interior paint throughout! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 baths, 2 Car plus Bonus room on first floor. Just steps to the Vineyards Community Pool. Charming Circular entry- Beautiful Hardwoods throughout living areas. Huge Living /Dining combination. Loads of cabinets in the Kitchen with Corian counters .Dinette in Kitchen that looks out to large covered and screened Patio. Bonus Room/large Den located off of the Kitchen. The Master Bedroom is on the second floor with cozy seating area. 3 large Bedrooms also on the second floor. Private ,quiet gated community-take a walk to the Gazebo overlooking an expansive pond! Enjoy all of Westchases other amenities-two olympic size pools,tennis and basketball courts,playgrounds ,playing fields.enjoy the Westchase golf course within the community. Minutes to the town Center with Many restaurants,shops etc 20 min to Tampa International and 30 to downtown Tampa 40 Min to Beautiful Beaches i.e. Clearwater! Vacant Ready to GO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 IVY BROOK COURT have any available units?
9102 IVY BROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9102 IVY BROOK COURT have?
Some of 9102 IVY BROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 IVY BROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9102 IVY BROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 IVY BROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9102 IVY BROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9102 IVY BROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9102 IVY BROOK COURT offers parking.
Does 9102 IVY BROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9102 IVY BROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 IVY BROOK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9102 IVY BROOK COURT has a pool.
Does 9102 IVY BROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 9102 IVY BROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 IVY BROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9102 IVY BROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9102 IVY BROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9102 IVY BROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
