9010 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

GREAT LOCATION IN GATED LAKE CHASE CONDO COMPLEX. Located within the Westchase area, this 1 bdr. 1 bath, first floor unit is in the bldg. at the head of the lake, opposite the back entrance gate to Sheldon Rd. This Bldg.# 1 is also next to the 2nd community pool, mailboxes, tennis courts & volleyball area. Beautiful view of the large lake behind the bldg. These units don't last long, call for appt. to see today. A small pet may be considered by Owner. Lake Chase offers many amenities and is located near schools, shopping & restaurants in desirable area with EZ access for commuting within the Tri-County Area.