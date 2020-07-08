All apartments in Westchase
8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM

8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE

8839 Cameron Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8839 Cameron Crest Drive, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss this beautiful, move-in ready 5BR/2.5BA home WITH an office located in the desirable Enclave at Citrus Park community! Enjoy the peaceful pond view from many rooms and covered patio. The spacious home has all new flooring, the downstairs features ceramic tile that looks like hand-scraped hardwood and upstairs has attractive neutral carpet. You'll love the upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and separate eat-in space. The kitchen opens to the family room, which boasts an electric fireplace. There are separate formal living and dining rooms, as well as an office and half bath downstairs. All five generously-sized bedrooms and laundry room are located upstairs. Make your appointment today to see this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE have any available units?
8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
