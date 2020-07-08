8839 CAMERON CREST DRIVE

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful, move-in ready 5BR/2.5BA home WITH an office located in the desirable Enclave at Citrus Park community! Enjoy the peaceful pond view from many rooms and covered patio. The spacious home has all new flooring, the downstairs features ceramic tile that looks like hand-scraped hardwood and upstairs has attractive neutral carpet. You'll love the upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and separate eat-in space. The kitchen opens to the family room, which boasts an electric fireplace. There are separate formal living and dining rooms, as well as an office and half bath downstairs. All five generously-sized bedrooms and laundry room are located upstairs. Make your appointment today to see this gem!