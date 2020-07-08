8829 ROYAL ENCLAVE BOULEVARD

Amenities
Spacious WESTCHASE AREA home featuring 2652sqft, 5 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage + a sprawling upstairs BONUS ROOM! FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE complete with large walk-in closet & garden soaking tub! RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE - BRAND NEW Luxury hand scraped WOOD plank vinyl flooring throughout the first floor & up the stairs (completely waterproof & durable), BRAND NEW granite countertops in the kitchen, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, freshly painted throughout & AC compressor replaced within the last few years! Conveniently located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa, world renowned white sand beaches & zoned for great public schools! Become apart of this wonderful community today!