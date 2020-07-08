8829 ROYAL ENCLAVE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious WESTCHASE AREA home featuring 2652sqft, 5 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage + a sprawling upstairs BONUS ROOM! FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE complete with large walk-in closet & garden soaking tub! RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE - BRAND NEW Luxury hand scraped WOOD plank vinyl flooring throughout the first floor & up the stairs (completely waterproof & durable), BRAND NEW granite countertops in the kitchen, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, freshly painted throughout & AC compressor replaced within the last few years! Conveniently located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa, world renowned white sand beaches & zoned for great public schools! Become apart of this wonderful community today!