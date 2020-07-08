All apartments in Westchase
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

8809 Tropical Palm Dr

8809 Tropical Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8809 Tropical Palm Drive, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Citrus Park 4Bd/3.5Ba Home - Property Id: 194580

4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two-story single family home in the gated community of The Palms at Citrus Park! 3,400 sq ft of living space including a main floor study, over-sized loft and two-car garage. Open floor plan combined with energy efficiency and luxurious finishes throughout! Chefs dream kitchen features stainless steel appliances with gas cook-top, granite counters, premium espresso stained cabinetry and large center island with breakfast bar. Huge covered lanai and fenced backyard. Zoned for top-rated schools and is just one mile from the Upper Tampa Bay trail for scenic walks and bike rides. Freshly painted. The location is in Westchase/Citrus Park with access to great shopping, restaurants, & entertainment with easy access to area expressways for easy commutes to Downtown Tampa, International Mall and the area's beautiful beaches. Pets at discretion of owner. Call Vicki Paul, Licensed Realtor/Home Locators 813-230-0235.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194580
Property Id 194580

(RLNE5505995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 Tropical Palm Dr have any available units?
8809 Tropical Palm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 8809 Tropical Palm Dr have?
Some of 8809 Tropical Palm Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 Tropical Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8809 Tropical Palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 Tropical Palm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8809 Tropical Palm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8809 Tropical Palm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8809 Tropical Palm Dr offers parking.
Does 8809 Tropical Palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8809 Tropical Palm Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 Tropical Palm Dr have a pool?
No, 8809 Tropical Palm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8809 Tropical Palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 8809 Tropical Palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 Tropical Palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8809 Tropical Palm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8809 Tropical Palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8809 Tropical Palm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
