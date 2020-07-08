8809 Tropical Palm Dr

Amenities

4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two-story single family home in the gated community of The Palms at Citrus Park! 3,400 sq ft of living space including a main floor study, over-sized loft and two-car garage. Open floor plan combined with energy efficiency and luxurious finishes throughout! Chefs dream kitchen features stainless steel appliances with gas cook-top, granite counters, premium espresso stained cabinetry and large center island with breakfast bar. Huge covered lanai and fenced backyard. Zoned for top-rated schools and is just one mile from the Upper Tampa Bay trail for scenic walks and bike rides. Freshly painted. The location is in Westchase/Citrus Park with access to great shopping, restaurants, & entertainment with easy access to area expressways for easy commutes to Downtown Tampa, International Mall and the area's beautiful beaches. Pets at discretion of owner. Call Vicki Paul, Licensed Realtor/Home Locators 813-230-0235.

