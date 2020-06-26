All apartments in Westchase
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

14533 Cotswolds Dr

14533 Cotswolds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14533 Cotswolds Drive, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
3BR / 3.5BA - Luxury town home located on a 64 acre lake that can be used for sail boats and kayaks! Granny suite located over the 2-car detached garage. Many designer touches including crown molding, Corian with integrated sink in kitchen, gorgeous cherry-wood cabinets, back splash, cultured marble counter-tops and beautiful tiles in wet areas. Eating space in kitchen, separate dining room with open floor-plan and privately fenced back yard. Highland Park is a community nestled in the Westchase area of Northwest Tampa. Centrally located with easy access to both Downtown Tampa and the coastal beaches. Ammenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, junior olympic size pool and Lake House activities provide convenient access to active, healthy living in the community. Oak trees line the streets and fill the parks around Highland Park. Beautiful Galt Lake provides a picturesque spot for fishing, kayaking or bird watching. For more details, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14533 Cotswolds Dr have any available units?
14533 Cotswolds Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 14533 Cotswolds Dr have?
Some of 14533 Cotswolds Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14533 Cotswolds Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14533 Cotswolds Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14533 Cotswolds Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14533 Cotswolds Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 14533 Cotswolds Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14533 Cotswolds Dr offers parking.
Does 14533 Cotswolds Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14533 Cotswolds Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14533 Cotswolds Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14533 Cotswolds Dr has a pool.
Does 14533 Cotswolds Dr have accessible units?
No, 14533 Cotswolds Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14533 Cotswolds Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14533 Cotswolds Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14533 Cotswolds Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14533 Cotswolds Dr has units with air conditioning.

