14533 Cotswolds Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

3BR / 3.5BA - Luxury town home located on a 64 acre lake that can be used for sail boats and kayaks! Granny suite located over the 2-car detached garage. Many designer touches including crown molding, Corian with integrated sink in kitchen, gorgeous cherry-wood cabinets, back splash, cultured marble counter-tops and beautiful tiles in wet areas. Eating space in kitchen, separate dining room with open floor-plan and privately fenced back yard. Highland Park is a community nestled in the Westchase area of Northwest Tampa. Centrally located with easy access to both Downtown Tampa and the coastal beaches. Ammenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, junior olympic size pool and Lake House activities provide convenient access to active, healthy living in the community. Oak trees line the streets and fill the parks around Highland Park. Beautiful Galt Lake provides a picturesque spot for fishing, kayaking or bird watching. For more details, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.