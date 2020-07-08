All apartments in Westchase
13810 SHELDON ROAD

13810 Sheldon Road · No Longer Available
Location

13810 Sheldon Road, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Arbor Terrace is the premier adult retirement community in Tampa Bay offering the perfect selection of amenities, events and activities. It is a brand new construction featuring 7 different floor plans to live and relax. The resort style community boasts an award winning dining experience and a brand new Olympic size pool adjacent to the highly popular Grandchildren’s playground. Endless events are offered to create a truly unique lifestyle full of memorable, new experiences and a refreshing sense of freedom. Retirement living is an opportunity to depart from the day to day responsibilities and to embrace the activities that we never had time for. Imagine spending your days golfing, shopping, swimming and other activities. Come see why everyone is loving this lifestyle here at Arbor Terrace! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13810 SHELDON ROAD have any available units?
13810 SHELDON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 13810 SHELDON ROAD have?
Some of 13810 SHELDON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13810 SHELDON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13810 SHELDON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13810 SHELDON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13810 SHELDON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 13810 SHELDON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13810 SHELDON ROAD offers parking.
Does 13810 SHELDON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13810 SHELDON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13810 SHELDON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 13810 SHELDON ROAD has a pool.
Does 13810 SHELDON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13810 SHELDON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13810 SHELDON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13810 SHELDON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13810 SHELDON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13810 SHELDON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
