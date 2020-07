13513 IRONTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

3/2/2 is now available for rent in Fawn Ridge community. Home is located ON PRIVATE CONSERVATION LOT.

SPACIOUS & OPEN SPLIT floor plan offering HUGE PRIVATE MASTER SUITE on one side of the home.

VAULTED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING! HUGE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & LOTS OF GRANITE COUNTERS & BREAKFAST BAR, WITH EAT IN AREA, opens to family W/LOVELY LARGE DECORATIVE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. Walk in closets in every bedroom.

MASTER BATHROOM HAS SEPARATE SHOWER, TUB, DUAL SINKS.

Secondary bedrooms with custom wood cabinetry and bookshelf & huge closets with custom shelving. The entire interior has been freshly painted. HUGE backyard is great for entertaining with A 29 BY 14 FOOT COVERED SCREENED PATIO ACCESSIBLE FROM THE FAMILY ROOM, LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE; SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, INTERSTATE, AIRPORT, BEACHES, DOWNTOWN makes easy commute to anywhere in Tampa. BEST A-RATED SCHOOLS: DEER PARK, FARNELL & SICKLES!!!! The property is located around the corner from tennis courts, basketball courts, playground, picnic area and play field.

Available to move in June 15-th. Security deposit is $2,000.