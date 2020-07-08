12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

FANTASTIC LONG TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AND PRICE DROP! LUXURY 55+ SENIOR LIVING in desirable NW Tampa 33626. ASTON GARDENS is "The Florida Retirement Community of Choice" for those who seek affordable luxury, and a Country Club Lifestyle. The Extensive Community Amenity List includes but not limited to: Professional Staff and Security available 24 hours a day, Grand Clubhouse, weekly chauffeured transportation to/form appointments/shopping/entertainment, daily gourmet meals, fitness center, heated pool, day spa/salon/barber, and an Activities Director who will keep you busy having fun every day of the week! *** AMENITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENTAL FEE.*** With LIMITED PRIVATE OWNED VILLAS in the Community, it is a RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE. This one is a WONDERFUL FLOOR PLan, 2br/2ba/Office-Den/2cg; it is a very OPEN AND BRIGHT SPACE and an Exceptional Private and Wooded Lot. OVERSIZED FRONT PORCH - a Lovely Place to Enjoy Morning Coffee and a good book, or treasured moments visiting with Family/Neighbors/Friends. WHAT MORE COULD YOU WANT? Call Now to find out why ASTON GARDENS is Tampa's Award Winning Luxury Senior Living Community.