All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE

12715 Aston Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12715 Aston Creek Drive, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
FANTASTIC LONG TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AND PRICE DROP! LUXURY 55+ SENIOR LIVING in desirable NW Tampa 33626. ASTON GARDENS is "The Florida Retirement Community of Choice" for those who seek affordable luxury, and a Country Club Lifestyle. The Extensive Community Amenity List includes but not limited to: Professional Staff and Security available 24 hours a day, Grand Clubhouse, weekly chauffeured transportation to/form appointments/shopping/entertainment, daily gourmet meals, fitness center, heated pool, day spa/salon/barber, and an Activities Director who will keep you busy having fun every day of the week! *** AMENITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENTAL FEE.*** With LIMITED PRIVATE OWNED VILLAS in the Community, it is a RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE. This one is a WONDERFUL FLOOR PLan, 2br/2ba/Office-Den/2cg; it is a very OPEN AND BRIGHT SPACE and an Exceptional Private and Wooded Lot. OVERSIZED FRONT PORCH - a Lovely Place to Enjoy Morning Coffee and a good book, or treasured moments visiting with Family/Neighbors/Friends. WHAT MORE COULD YOU WANT? Call Now to find out why ASTON GARDENS is Tampa's Award Winning Luxury Senior Living Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12715 ASTON CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestchase 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westchase Apartments with GaragesWestchase Apartments with Gyms
Westchase Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL
Gulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg