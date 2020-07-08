12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE

Amenities
HIGHLY DESRIABLE WESTCHASE! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, private pool home is on a waterfront lot
located in the Woodbay section of Westchase community. This home features a split plan layout with formal
living and dining, hardwood floors throughout, with tile in the wet areas. The spacious master bedroom has
wood flooring and sliders that lead the outside patio, and ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower
and tub, and walk in closet. The front bedroom is currently being used as an office, and there are three
additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the other side of the house. Plenty of space for everyone or for out
of town guests! In the kitchen you will find granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances – including gas
range – plenty of counter space, center island, and breakfast bar. Kitchen overlooks the family room and
dinette area, which also leads out to the back lanai and your own private pool, perfect for the hot summer
days! The conservation area with hardwood tree backdrop and pond water view is the perfect, peaceful
background for relaxing. The pool deck has plenty of space for entertaining or for a cookout. Pool service
and lawn care included! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Schedule your showing
today!