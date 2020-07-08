All apartments in Westchase
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE

12427 Bristol Commons Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12427 Bristol Commons Circle, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
HIGHLY DESRIABLE WESTCHASE! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, private pool home is on a waterfront lot
located in the Woodbay section of Westchase community. This home features a split plan layout with formal
living and dining, hardwood floors throughout, with tile in the wet areas. The spacious master bedroom has
wood flooring and sliders that lead the outside patio, and ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower
and tub, and walk in closet. The front bedroom is currently being used as an office, and there are three
additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the other side of the house. Plenty of space for everyone or for out
of town guests! In the kitchen you will find granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances – including gas
range – plenty of counter space, center island, and breakfast bar. Kitchen overlooks the family room and
dinette area, which also leads out to the back lanai and your own private pool, perfect for the hot summer
days! The conservation area with hardwood tree backdrop and pond water view is the perfect, peaceful
background for relaxing. The pool deck has plenty of space for entertaining or for a cookout. Pool service
and lawn care included! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Schedule your showing
today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE have any available units?
12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE have?
Some of 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12427 BRISTOL COMMONS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

